Worsening fire conditions across the Interior, Southcentral prompt bans on fireworks and campfires

A wave of hot, dry and windy weather is intensifying fire conditions across the Interior ahead of the Fourth of July weekend.

Some of the state's 195 wildfires are threatening communities and infrastructure, and many fires are gaining ground after last week's colder, wetter weather helped firefighters somewhat with containment.

The Bonanza Creek Forestry Area southwest of Fairbanks saw upgraded evacuation orders on Wednesday with the growth of the Bonanza Creek and Nenana Ridge fires. And Denali Borough residents living near the Saint George Creek Fire were told to leave their homes Wednesday night.

Just north of Healy, the Bear Creek Fire has also stymied traffic on the Parks Highway — the major commercial corridor between Fairbanks and Anchorage.

The state Department of Transportation urges drivers to avoid the section of road between 315 to 341. Pilot cars will be on site to intermittently escort traffic through the burn zone, but travelers should expect delays. Drivers should also avoid the area around milepost 15 of the Elliott Highway north of Fairbanks, according to the department, where firefighters are currently trying to contain the Aggie Creek and Himalaya Road fires.

Shelby Herbert / KUAC / KUAC The Aggie Creek and Himalaya Road fires north of Fairbanks drape smoke across the Elliott Highway on July 3, 2025.

A red flag warning is in effect in parts of the Interior through Thursday night, and in the eastern part of the Interior through Friday, and multiple state, federal and municipal entities are implementing burn bans until fire activity calms down. Depending on where you are, that could mean: no fireworks, no campfires and no burn piles.

As of Thursday, the Alaska Division of Forestry has suspended all burn permits for almost the entire state, including the Interior, Southcentral, the Kenai Peninsula and Kodiak. Denali National Park is prohibiting any and all campfires — including those inside fire rings. The Fairbanks Borough Mayor's office has temporarily banned the use of fireworks and other explosives .

Anchorage has also issued a "High Fire Danger" advisory, which includes a ban on fireworks, campfires and burn pits.