Audio postcard: Sand Point celebrates its 50th high school graduation

Seniors across Alaska graduate from high school this month. That includes Sand Point, which held its graduation ceremony on May 21.

This year's ceremony recognized eight seniors from the class of 2025 as well as a dozen eighth graders who are moving up to high school. It also marked the 50th anniversary of the school's first graduating class of 1975.

"School here has been going on for 50 years. That's crazy to me," said graduating senior Kaiden Foster. "My grandma, Carol Foster was a part of that."

1 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6773.jpg With roughly 80 students, Sand Point School has the highest enrollment in the district. Theo Greenly / KSDP 2 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6668.jpg Principal Megan Gatlin welcomed a dozen 8th graders into high school. Theo Greenly / KSDP 3 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6734.jpg Nevaeh Marcus, center, plans to attend school at the University of Alaska Anchorage in the fall. Theo Greenly / KSDP 4 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6691.jpg Graduating senior Julian Karlsen. Theo Greenly / KSDP 5 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6654.jpg Judah Roof wore a different hat every day of the school year. Theo Greenly / KSDP 6 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6670.jpg 10 eighth grade students celebrated their promotions to high school. Theo Greenly / KSDP 7 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6684.jpg Summer Walls congratulates her classmates.

Theo Greenly / KSDP 8 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6642.jpg The celebration included 8th graders moving into high school. Theo Greenly / KSDP 9 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6738.jpg Morgan Gundersen, left, and the graduates' confetti cannons.

Theo Greenly / KSDP 10 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6649.jpg Incoming freshman Ryu Vizcocho Theo Greenly / KSDP 11 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6713.jpg Senior Summer Walls.

Theo Greenly / KSDP 12 of 12 — photo slx/IMG_6609.jpg 2025 marks the fiftieth anniversary of the first graduating class. Theo Greenly / KSDP

Students, parents, teachers and administrators gathered at the school. With around 80 students, it's the largest in the Aleutians East Borough School district.

"It's just a sign of how strong this community is," Borough Superintendent Michael Franklin said. "The beautiful thing about our remote small schools is, these events are community events, not individual celebrations."