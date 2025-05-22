Deadline extended as St. Paul faces loss of passenger air service

The U.S. Department of Transportation this week extended the deadline for airlines to bid on the federally subsidized route to St. Paul after Ravn Alaska announced it will stop flying to the Pribilof Island at the end of September.

The Essential Air Service program subsidizes flights to remote communities that would otherwise be unprofitable to serve. The bidding deadline, originally set for May 21, was extended to May 28 after no carriers submitted proposals.

Ravn is currently the only commercial airline connecting St. Paul and Anchorage. Last month, the company notified the U.S. Department of Transportation that it plans to stop serving several communities, including St. Paul, citing "a significant and unanticipated reduction in available aircraft." Ravn did not respond to a request for comment.

St. Paul City Manager Phil Zavadil said he was expecting the news.

"It's not a surprise to me, so right now we're just waiting," he said.

St. Paul went through something similar back in 2020 when its only airline went bankrupt , which led to five months without regular commercial flights.

Zavadil said an even bigger concern is the future of the entire Essential Air Service program. A proposed 2026 federal budget from the Trump administration includes steep cuts to the program — a reduction of $308 million, which accounts for more than half.

"We did a bunch of letter writing to the congressionals and said, 'No, no, this is an important program,'" he said. "But the latest budget from the administration wants to cut the program."

While smaller, regional flights to Dutch Harbor and cargo shipments from Anchorage still operate, Ravn is the only airline offering regular commercial passenger service between St. Paul and Anchorage.

The Department of Transportation typically requires airlines to continue flying until securing a replacement. Ravn's contract expires Sept. 30.

"Hopefully during that time we'll have other airlines bid on St Paul," Zavadil said. "Ideally, before Ravn discontinuing service."

As of Thursday, there were still no formal bids, but Zavadil said Aleutian Airways and Anchorage-based charter operator Security Aviation have both expressed interest.