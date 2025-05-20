Midway through Trump's tariff pause, seafood industry leaders hope trade talks bring relief

As the Trump administration's 90-day pause on tariffs reaches its halfway mark, Alaska's seafood industry is waiting to see what will come out of ongoing trade talks between the White House and foreign partners.

"There's a lot of uncertainty right now, but there's also some cautious optimism that the negotiations that are underway can get us to a better place," said Matt Tinning, chief executive of the At-Sea Processors Association. The group represents most of the catcher-processor boats in the Bering Sea pollock fishery, which is the largest in the country.

Exports make up about 70% of Alaska seafood's value. Tinning said things like tariff reductions and purchase agreements with other nations would help the industry regain ground in global markets.

But European officials on May 8 proposed new tariffs on a broad range of U.S. products , including seafood, in retaliation for American tariffs on European goods like steel and aluminum.

Tinning said seafood isn't always a top priority in trade talks, and the industry has to fight to be heard. His organization sent a joint comment letter in March urging the Trump administration not to escalate trade tensions .

"The seafood sector nationally just doesn't have the lobbying resources of, say, the auto industry or the farm sector," Tinning said. "Having said that, we do feel good that we've had an opportunity to share our priorities."

Seafood is Alaska's top export after oil. Members of the state's congressional delegation have warned that escalating trade disputes could damage the state's economy.

Tinning said lawmakers have backed the industry's interests in Washington. He said Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan and Rep. Nick Begich had all been "very reactive on behalf of Alaska seafood and really encouraging the Trump White House to prioritize the interests of Alaska seafood in these trade negotiations."

The industry also faces pressures from Russia. The country's seafood products have flooded global markets in recent years, which many in the industry blame for falling fish prices.

Russia remains largely unaffected by U.S. trade restrictions. The Kremlin continues to invest in its seafood sector, building a large fleet of catcher-processor boats and expanding its surimi production.

The 90-day tariff pause is set to expire July 8.