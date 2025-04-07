State study says oil and gas projects are fueling job growth in the Arctic

Job growth is flat across most of Alaska, according to new state data. But the Arctic saw a big spike last year due to progress on oil and gas projects.

This month's report from the Alaska Department of Labor and Workforce Development shows that job growth is up about 7% in the North Slope and Northwest Arctic regions. For comparison, most other areas of the state are in the ballpark of 2% to minus-2%.

Dan Robinson, a researcher with the department, said the Willow and Pikka projects — operated by ConocoPhillips Alaska and Santos, respectively — are boosting employment in the northernmost parts of the state.

"Some of those jobs are in construction, some of them are in transportation," he said. "So we can see the specific oil and gas jobs, but those projects are also driving some job growth in related industries."

Robinson said that means contractors and other nearby businesses are getting a lift too.

The Willow project is the largest of its kind to be developed on the North Slope in more than 20 years, and it's been embroiled in controversy for nearly as long. The environmental legal nonprofit Earthjustice, which was one of many advocacy groups that unsuccessfully sued to stop the project in 2023, characterizes Willow as a "carbon bomb." But the project has received overwhelming bipartisan support from the Alaska Legislature and the state's federal delegation in years past.

ConocoPhillips Alaska vice president Barry Romberg told the state House Resources Committee on Feb. 10 that last year was the first major construction season for the Willow Project, and the company mobilized 1,200 workers for last year's winter construction season.

"We'll have 2,400 workers on the Slope — so, approximately double what we had on the Slope last year," he said.

Romberg said the company is planning on building 350 miles of ice road and 30 miles of pipeline this year. Representatives from both ConocoPhillips and Santos told legislators that they prioritize hiring locally. According to Santos, about 80% of the workforce for the Pikka project was hired from within the state.

Construction on Willow will continue after next year, and the project remains on track for oil extraction to begin in 2029. Santos is expected to complete its pipeline for the Pikka project by the end of this year, with its first oil extraction on schedule for 2026.