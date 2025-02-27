Protest to pack congressional offices spreads to Fairbanks

About 50 people streamed into the Fairbanks Federal Building on Monday afternoon, which contains the offices of U.S. Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan.

The delegation wasn’t there, but their staffers handed out comment worksheets to the protesters, which they filled out on any flat surface they could find — on office walls, inside water fountain sinks, and even on each other's backs.

Similar protests, which participants are calling “pack the offices,” have happened in Anchorage almost every week since President Trump’s inauguration. But this was the first one in Fairbanks. There were no signs or chants — just piles and piles of comment worksheets, which staffers said would be delivered to the delegates.

Jobs lost, and more at stake

Stephanie Shapiro said she had just been fired from what she calls her dream job with the National Parks Service. She’s one of thousands of probationary federal employees across the nation who were indiscriminately purged from their jobs this month.

Shapiro said she did everything from interpretive work to staffing the Fairbanks Alaska Public Land Information Center.

“I loved it. It was the best job ever,” Shapiro said. “I helped out with the Yukon Quest. I helped with a medical emergency in the building. I regularly monitor everyone's credit cards. I invested in living here — now, I'm scrambling to figure out what to do about rent.”

Shapiro moved to Fairbanks from Maryland to work with the National Parks Service about a year ago. She was eight weeks away from wrapping up her probationary period when she was fired via email for “poor performance.” It was the same letter received by many other federal workers .

“I was always rated as exceeding expectations,” Shapiro said. “Making sure that every government dollar was accounted for was part of my job. I was measuring efficiency and making sure that everything was buttoned up, and now they have less workers to do that. It doesn't make sense to me.”

Shelby Herbert/Alaska Public Media Former National Parks employee Stephanie Shapiro waits outside of U.S. Senator Lisa Murkowski’s office on Monday, Feb. 24.

University of Alaska Fairbanks employee Deanna Lazarus hasn’t lost her job, but she’s worried about how the Trump administration might make it harder to do her work effectively. She manages the university’s mail center and says she’s uneasy after President Trump expressed interest in restructuring the U.S. Postal Service.

“In Alaska, the U.S. Postal Service is very vital to our state, our infrastructure,” Lazarus said. “People get their medications, some still pay their bills this way, we get what we need. And it possibly being controlled by the White House — which already controls enough — is scary.”

Shelby Herbert/Alaska Public Media UAF employee Deanna Lazarus (left) at the Fairbanks Federal Building with her husband, Jason Lazarus (right), on Monday, Feb. 24.

Holding the delegation’s feet to the fire — with pen and paper

The Fairbanks protest is modeled after a weekly event hundreds of miles south, where protestors march through the federal office building in Anchorage. The event’s original organizer, Ann Dougherty, reported that they’re happy — albeit, surprised — to see the movement spread to Fairbanks.

“I just love that it resonated with other people,” she said. “It's hard not to get so bogged down with this fire hose of that information we're receiving. I feel like remembering that there are people that feel the same way that you do, and people that you can reach out to to talk about how you're feeling is really, really important right now.”

Some in the Fairbanks crowd said they were pleased with Murkowski’s statements challenging recent executive actions. But the general sentiment was that they wanted Alaska’s federal delegation to push back harder against the current administration. Kelly Barker, who organized the protest in Fairbanks, said she wanted to hold the representatives’ feet to the fire.

“My biggest concern, which covers all my littler concerns, is: we have someone in office that is trying to upend everything that our country has stood for, and — we need our representatives to step up and change the course of action.”

Barker and other organizers said the protests would continue to happen every Monday at 4 p.m. for as long as people in their respective communities desire — or, until they say they receive a satisfactory response from the delegation.

