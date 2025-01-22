St. Paul signs agreement with federal government for jointly managing marine resources

The Aleut Community of St. Paul Island announced Friday that it has signed an agreement with the federal government aimed at jointly managing the waters surrounding the Bering Sea island.

Tribal Council President John Melovidov said the agreement with the National Marine Fisheries Service is a step toward environmental stewardship through a partnership between the tribe and the national government — and also a recognition of the Unangax̂ people’s historical connection to the region.

“It's really the start of working together on matters related to sustainable stewardship of marine resources,” Melovidov said. “Reaching this agreement is a historic achievement for our people, yet we have a great deal of work ahead of us."

He said the agreement would help the tribe collaborate with federal agencies as the island experiences “dynamic changes in our marine ecosystem."

The tribe has fought for a seat at the table in stewarding the waters around St. Paul, located in some of Alaska’s most productive fishing grounds. The area was nominated to be a federally designated national marine sanctuary in 2022.

More recently, the island’s tribal government has pursued a new designation as an Indigenous marine stewardship area , giving the tribal government more agency over resource decisions but ultimately less litigative power than the sanctuary designation. Federal appointees administer the National Marine Fisheries Service, which is run by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Melovidov said the agreement announced Friday protects the conservation work they’ve done under the Biden administration and protects against possible changes under President Trump.

“We look forward to working with the agency, the fishing industry, and others in our community to move toward sustainable fisheries that support us, ensure the future for our fur seals, birds, and other marine resources, and help us achieve our economic development goals,” he said.

The agreement outlines a framework for managing marine resources, including the inclusion of tribal proposals and knowledge in fisheries policies. Its implementation will require coordination with other entities, including the North Pacific Fishery Management Council and the State of Alaska, to ensure compliance with federal and state laws.

