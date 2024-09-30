Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
NOAA

  • Workers collect samples from a gray whale that was beached at the end of the Turnagain Arm outside Anchorage on Tuesday, May 21, 2019. (Photo by Nat Herz / Alaska's Energy Desk)
    News
    Federal researchers open formal investigation into gray whale deaths, including Alaska's
    Nathaniel Herz
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced Friday that the 70 dead whales seen this year it constitutes an "unusual mortality event."
  • Individual components of the final ocean acidification risk index for each census area showing the communities with the highest risk are in the Southeast and Southwest of the state. (Credit: NOAA)
    Talk of Alaska
    Ocean Acidification And How It Affects Alaska's Fisheries
    Steve Heimel
    Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters. What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean? The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 2/17 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
  • Talk of Alaska
    Is An Ambitious Arctic Agenda Economically Viable?
    Steve Heimel
    An ambitious set of priorities has been put together for the American chairmanship of the Arctic Council that begins this year, but neither the federal government nor the state has much money to pay for implementing those priorities. Climate change is amplified in the Arctic, and the Arctic nations want to work together to respond.APRN: Tuesday, 2/6 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
  • Marine Exchange of Alaska tracking systems for vessels along Alaska's coast.
    News
    Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?
    Kristin Spack
    Originally titled "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But When?" the panel discussion was appropriately renamed to reflect increasing activity and the current presence of almost 100 vessels in the Arctic. "Over 95 vessels are operating in the U.S. Arctic right now", Margaret Spring of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported at the Arctic Imperative Summit. Are we ready? Listen to representatives from NOAA, Alyeska Pipeline and Marine Exchange of Alaska discuss "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?" on first of four Addressing Alaskans programs recorded at the Arctic Imperative Summit .KSKA: Thursday at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
  • News
    NOAA Beginning Survey Of Bering Sea-Area Ice Seals
    Associated Press
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says U.S. and Russia researchers will begin the largest-ever survey of ice seals in the Bering Sea off Alaska’s west coast.
  • News
    President Obama Proposes Moving NOAA to Department of Interior
    Libby Casey
    President Obama announced Friday a plan to shake up and streamline federal departments and agencies. As part of that, he wants to move the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration or NOAA from under the Commerce Department to Interior.
  • News
    Mysterious Seal Disease Gets ‘Unusual Mortality Event’ Designation
    Annie Feidt
    The puzzling illness that’s affecting ringed seals in the Arctic is now officially an Unusual Mortality Event – or UME.
  • News
    Government Seeks Delay on Seal Status Decision
    Associated Press
    The federal government is seeking a six-month delay for deciding whether two seals that depend on sea ice should be listed as a threatened species because of climate warming.
  • News
    Two of Three Whales in Nushagak River Die
    Daysha Eaton
    Two of the three Killer Whales that swam far up the Nushagak River from Bristol Bay are dead. NOAA's National Marine Fisheries Service confirmed the whales' deaths after reports from a local resident, Chris Carr of Portage Creek
  • News
    Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham
    Daysha Eaton
    Three Killer Whales, or Orcas have been spotted between the villages of Ekwok and New Stuyahok, about 60-70 river miles up the Nushagak River from Dillingham. Scientists from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service say it is not unusual for the whales to head upriver after salmon, but it is odd that they’ve gone so far up this late in the season and that they’re lingering so long.
