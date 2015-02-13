Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Ocean Acidification And How It Affects Alaska's Fisheries

Alaska Public Media | By Steve Heimel
Published February 13, 2015 at 5:00 PM AKST
Individual components of the final ocean acidification risk index for each census area showing the communities with the highest risk are in the Southeast and Southwest of the state. (Credit: NOAA)
Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters.  What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean?  The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Steve Heimel, Alaska Public Radio Network

  • Jeremy Mathis, director, Ocean Environment Research Division, NOAA Pacific Marine Environmental Laboratory

PARTICIPATE:


LIVE Broadcast: Tuesday, February 17, 2015 at 10:00 a.m. on APRN stations statewide.

