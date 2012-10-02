Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published October 2, 2012 at 6:22 PM AKDT
Marine Exchange of Alaska tracking systems for vessels along Alaska's coast.
Originally titled "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But When?" the panel discussion was appropriately renamed to reflect increasing activity and the current presence of almost 100 vessels in the Arctic. "Over 95 vessels are operating in the U.S. Arctic right now", Margaret Spring of the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration reported at the Arctic Imperative Summit. Are we ready? Listen to representatives from NOAA, Alyeska Pipeline and Marine Exchange of Alaska discuss "Arctic Shipping: Not If, But How Much?" on first of four Addressing Alaskans programs recorded at the Arctic Imperative Summit .

SPEAKERS:


  • Margaret Spring, Principal Deputy Under Secretary for Oceans and Atmosphere, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

  • Admiral Thomas Barrett, President, Alyeska Pipeline Service Co.

  • Captain Ed Page, Executive Director, Marine Exchange of Alaska

Watch complete panel discussion including speakers: Felix H. Tschudi, Chairman and Owner, Tschudi Group; The Honorable Shirley Marquardt, Mayor, Unalaska, Alaska; Rudy Tsukada, President, Aleut Enterprise HERE.

MODERATOR: Scott Borgerson, Managing Director, CargoMetrics Inc

HOST: Alaska Dispatch

EVENT: Arctic Imperative Summit 2012

RECORDED: August 27, 2012 at Alyeska Resort

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, October 4, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, October 4, 2012 at 7:00 p.m.

