Orcas Caught Miles Upriver from Dillingham

Alaska Public Media | By Daysha Eaton
Published October 6, 2011 at 6:26 PM AKDT

Photo by Jon Sharp, taken Oct. 4 on the Nushagak River south of Ekwok, Alaska, used with permission.

Three Killer Whales, or Orcas have been spotted between the villages of Ekwok and New Stuyahok, about 60-70 river miles up the Nushagak River from Dillingham.  Scientists from NOAA’s National Marine Fisheries Service say it is not unusual for the whales to head upriver after salmon, but it is odd that they’ve gone so far up this late in the season and that they’re lingering so long.

