New Season

KSKA: Friday, January 5 at 2:45pm. It's the start of 2018 and, with the new year, Cyrano's Theatre Company begins its 26th season of producing exciting theatre for the Anchorage community. Producing Artistic Director Teresa K. Pond drops by Stage Talk this week to give an update on how the transition between their old space at 4th and D and their new facility on Debarr has been going as well as to announce what's coming up this year. Cyrano's season will not only involve their own productions but many collaborations as well.LISTEN HERE
With long-time faculty members Tom Skore and David Edgcombe retired, UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance has brought on three new professors. Join Chair Dan Anteau as he introduces the new faces of the department to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday, August 28 at 2:45pmListen Now:
Holly Lindsay from Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy drops by the studio to talk about all the exciting shows their Theatre Program has for the upcoming year.KSKA: Friday, August 7, at 2:45pmListen Now:
Stephanie Wonchala, Artistic Director for Pulse Dance Company drops by the studio this week to let us know what's happening with the company and also what's coming up next season.KSKA: Friday, July 24. at 2:45 p.m.Download Audio:
Dave Nufer, VPA's new Artistic Director comes on the show today to talk about his new role with the company as well as to give us a sneak preview at Valley Performing Arts' 2015-16 season.KSKA: Friday, July 17, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Synesthesia Artist Collective or "Syn Arts" is the new company in town and this year they're bringing five productions to the stage starting with the audience participation musical by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show at Mad Myrna's opening October 3rd and running through November 8th. Founding Artistic Director Scott Heverling and Actor Paige Langit (who plays "Riff Raff" in Rocky Horror) stop by the studio this week to unveil their season and to talk about a fresh approach to the classic musical.KSKA: Friday, Sept. 19, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
Join Jane Drebert (Lucia) and Kirk Dougherty (Arturo) from the Anchorage Opera Company's production of Donizetti's gothic tale Lucia di Lammermore this week on Stage Talk and find out more about this story of romance, betrayal murder and madness-all the things that go into a good opera...KSKA: Friday 11/8 at 2:45 pmListen Now
Join Anchorage Opera's Executive Director Kevin Patterson on this week's Stage Talk as he talks about their upcoming 2013-14 season which will include works by Donizetti, Rossini, Schubert and Johann Strauss.KSKA: Friday July 19 at 2:45pmDownload Audio