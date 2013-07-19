Anchorage Opera's new season is something to sing about
Join Anchorage Opera's Executive Director Kevin Patterson on this week's Stage Talk as he talks about their upcoming 2013-14 season which will include works by Donizetti, Rossini, Schubert and Johann Strauss.
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUEST:
- Kevin Patterson, Executive Director, Anchorage Opera
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 19, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
