Anchorage Opera's new season is something to sing about

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 19, 2013 at 2:00 PM AKDT

Join Anchorage Opera's Executive Director Kevin Patterson on this week's Stage Talk as he talks about their upcoming 2013-14 season which will include works by Donizetti, Rossini, Schubert and Johann Strauss.

HOSTS:

GUEST: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 19, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
About Steve
