Anchorage Opera presents Lucia di Lammermoor

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published November 8, 2013 at 2:30 PM AKST

Join Jane Drebert (Lucia) and Kirk Dougherty (Arturo) from the Anchorage Opera Company's production of Donizetti's gothic tale Lucia di Lammermore this week on Stage Talk and find out more about this story of romance, betrayal murder and madness-all the things that go into a good opera...

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 8th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

Steven Hunt
