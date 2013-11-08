Anchorage Opera presents Lucia di Lammermoor

Join Jane Drebert (Lucia) and Kirk Dougherty (Arturo) from the Anchorage Opera Company's production of Donizetti's gothic tale Lucia di Lammermore this week on Stage Talk and find out more about this story of romance, betrayal murder and madness-all the things that go into a good opera...

Jean Paal , theater critic

Jean Paal, theater critic
Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

GUESTS:





Jane Drebert, "Lucia" in Anchorage Opera's Lucia di Lammermoor

Kirk Dougherty, "Arturo" in Anchorage Opera's Lucia di Lammermoor

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday November 8th, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.

