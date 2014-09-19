Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Syn Arts present The Rocky Horror Show

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published September 19, 2014 at 10:58 AM AKDT

Synesthesia Artist Collective or "Syn Arts" is the new company in town and this year they're bringing five productions to the stage starting with the audience participation musical by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show at Mad Myrna's opening October 3rd and running through November 8th. Founding Artistic Director Scott Heverling and Actor Paige Langit (who plays "Riff Raff" in Rocky Horror) stop by the studio this week to unveil their season and to talk about a fresh approach to the classic musical.

Listen now:

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 


  • Scott Heverling, Director, Syn Arts' The Rocky Horror Show

  • Paige Langit, "Riff Raff", Syn Arts' The Rocky Horror Show

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 19th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt