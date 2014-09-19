Syn Arts present The Rocky Horror Show
Synesthesia Artist Collective or "Syn Arts" is the new company in town and this year they're bringing five productions to the stage starting with the audience participation musical by Richard O'Brien, The Rocky Horror Show at Mad Myrna's opening October 3rd and running through November 8th. Founding Artistic Director Scott Heverling and Actor Paige Langit (who plays "Riff Raff" in Rocky Horror) stop by the studio this week to unveil their season and to talk about a fresh approach to the classic musical.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Scott Heverling, Director, Syn Arts' The Rocky Horror Show
- Paige Langit, "Riff Raff", Syn Arts' The Rocky Horror Show
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday September 19th, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.