Alaska Fine Arts Academy
Holly Lindsay from Eagle River's Alaska Fine Arts Academy drops by the studio to talk about all the exciting shows their Theatre Program has for the upcoming year.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Holly Lindsay, Executive Director, Alaska Fine Arts Academy
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 7 at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Alaska Fine Arts Academy2015-2016 season:
The Little Mermaid: Written & Directed by Joe King. A new spin on an old fish tale. September 4,5, 11, 12, 18, & 19. 7 pm.
Something Wicked This Way Comes Written by: Ray Bradbury Directed by: Robert Croley
October 2, 3, 9, 10, 16, & 17. 7 pm.
Daughters of Salem: Afflicted Written by: Laurie Brooks Directed by: Holly Lindsay
AFAA performances October 23 & 24 7 pm, Barnes & Noble Performance on Sunday November 1st at 3 pm.
Sorry Wrong Chimney Written by: Leo Sears & Jack Sharkey Directed by: Joe King December 4, 5, 11, & 12. 7 pm
- Winter Break Away Camp at AFAA: How the Grinch Stole Christmas.
AFAA Storybook Theatre presents The Princess & The Pea Adapted by: Ric Averill & Hansel and Gretel Adapted by: I.E. Clark February 5, 6, 12, & 13. 7 pm.
The Music Man Book by: Meredith Wilson, Music & Lyrics by: Meredith Wilson, Story by Meredith Wilson & Frank Lacey April 1, 2, 8, 9, 15, & 16. 7 pm. Directed by: Holly Lindsay Vocal Director: Amber Gauthier
- The Music Machine's 34th anniversary show will perform at the Discovery Theatre in the Performing Arts Center August 5th-7th at 7:30pm and August 8th at 2:00.
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th