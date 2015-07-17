Valley Performing Arts 2015-16 season
Dave Nufer, VPA's new Artistic Director comes on the show today to talk about his new role with the company as well as to give us a sneak preview at Valley Performing Arts' 2015-16 season.
- Dave Nufer, Artistic Director, Valley Performing Arts
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 17 at 2:45 p.m.
Stage Talk Calendar
- Valley Performing Arts 2015-2016 season:
- Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte Adaptation by Robert Johanson September 11th to 27th, 2015
- Bell, Book and Candle By John Van Druten October 16th to November 8th, 2015
- Fruitcakes By Julian Wiles November 27th to December 20th, 2015
- The Hallelujah Girls By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten January 15th to 31st, 2016
- Anne of Avonlea By Joseph Robinette, Based on the book by L.M. Montgomery February 19th to March 13th, 2016
- On Golden Pond By Ernest Thompson April 1st to 17th, 2016
- The Fantasticks Music by Harvey Schmidt Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones May 6th to 29th, 2016
- Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th