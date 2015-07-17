Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Valley Performing Arts 2015-16 season

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published July 17, 2015 at 12:05 PM AKDT

Dave Nufer, VPA's new Artistic Director comes on the show today to talk about his new role with the company as well as to give us a sneak preview at Valley Performing Arts' 2015-16 season.

Listen now:

HOST:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 17 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:

STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)


  • Valley Performing Arts 2015-2016 season:

    • Jane Eyre By Charlotte Bronte Adaptation by Robert Johanson September 11th to 27th, 2015

    • Bell, Book and Candle By John Van Druten October 16th to November 8th, 2015

    • Fruitcakes By Julian Wiles November 27th to December 20th, 2015

    • The Hallelujah Girls By Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope, and Jamie Wooten January 15th to 31st, 2016

    • Anne of Avonlea By Joseph Robinette, Based on the book by L.M. Montgomery February 19th to March 13th, 2016

    • On Golden Pond By Ernest Thompson April 1st to 17th, 2016

    • The Fantasticks Music by Harvey Schmidt Book and Lyrics by Tom Jones May 6th to 29th, 2016

  • Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.

  • Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th
News
Steven Hunt
stagetalk (at) gmail (dot) com |  About Steve
See stories by Steven Hunt