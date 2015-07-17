Dave Nufer, VPA's new Artistic Director comes on the show today to talk about his new role with the company as well as to give us a sneak preview at Valley Performing Arts' 2015-16 season.



Listen now:

HOST:



GUESTS:



ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 17 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

