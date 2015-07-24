Pulse Dance Company
Stephanie Wonchala, Artistic Director for Pulse Dance Company drops by the studio this week to let us know what's happening with the company and also what's coming up next season.
HOST:
GUESTS:
- Stephanie Wonchala, Artistic Director, Pulse Dance Company
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 24 at 2:45 p.m.
SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:
Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.
Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)
- Anchorage Community Theatre in association with Midnight Sun Theatrepresents Western Civilization, the Complete Musical (abridged) created by the Reduced Shakespeare Company opening July 10th and running until August 1st.
- Cyrano's Theatre CompanyAnchorage: The First Hundred Years. Ten Decades, Ten Plays Runs July 1st -September 6th