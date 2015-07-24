Stephanie Wonchala, Artistic Director for Pulse Dance Company drops by the studio this week to let us know what's happening with the company and also what's coming up next season.

Download Audio:



HOST:



GUESTS:





Stephanie Wonchala, Artistic Director, Pulse Dance Company

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday July 24 at 2:45 p.m.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Stage Talk updates automatically — via:



STAGE TALK ARCHIVE

Audio will be posted following radio broadcast.

Stage Talk Calendar (For more information about each performance or to purchase tickets, click on the company's name.)

