KSKA: Tuesday, October, 24 2017, at 2:00 p.m. Addressing Alaskans, this week, is taking a look into Alaska’s fiscal options by discussing facts, frequently discussed approaches and the dollars attached to the state’s very real budget issues. LISTEN HERE
The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.KSKA: Tuesday 4/9 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Most recently known for leading the medical team that saved Lance Armstrong's life, Dr. Larry Einhorn pioneered the development of a life-saving treatment for testicular cancer in 1974, improving survival rates from 10% to 95%. As part of the Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship hosted by the Providence Cancer Center on August 1st, listen to Dr. Einhorn's talk on the "Past, Present & Future of Cancer Treatment" this week on Addressing Alaskans.KSKA: Thursday 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm
Charles Wohlforth hosts UAA Chancellor Tom Case to talk about the changing roles of Alaska’s largest university, and his vision of higher education in Anchorage. Join the conversation with your thoughts or questions about UAA. KSKA: Wednesday, February 8 at 2:00 pm repeating at 7:00 pm
00000192-9ca2-dda9-a1f3-defb2ce90000As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.KSKA: Wednesday 11/2 at 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
Federal workers here in Alaska and nationwide began their first workday of the new fiscal year yesterday.
Employee of Native Corporation Subsidiary Indicted in Kick-back Scheme. Longtime State Employee in DC Resigns Over Partisanship. Murkowski Names New Fisheries Aide. Federal Workers in Alaska Face Uncertain Future. Officials Suggest Sinking Rat Infested Ship. State Settles Rural Education Case. Kodiak Schools Weigh In on NCLB Waivers. Alaska Organizations Win USDA Grants. Anchorage High School Grad Wins Physics Nobel. Juneau Couple Watch Meteor Show. Museum Preserves Knowledge on Local Foods. Correction on SOS story.