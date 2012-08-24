Most recently known for leading the medical team that saved Lance Armstrong's life, Dr. Larry Einhorn pioneered the development of a life-saving treatment for testicular cancer in 1974, improving survival rates from 10% to 95%. As part of the Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship hosted by the Providence Cancer Center on August 1st, listen to Dr. Einhorn's talk on the "Past, Present & Future of Cancer Treatment" this week on Addressing Alaskans.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Thursday, August 30, 2012 at 2:00 p.m.

REPEAT BROADCAST: Thursday, August 30, 2012 at 8:00 p.m.

RECORDED: August 1, 2012, Providence Cancer Center, Anchorage, AK

SPEAKER: Dr. Larry Einhorn, distinguished professor of medicine at Indiana University, Lance Armstrong Foundation

EVENT: 2012 Carol Treadwell Visiting Fellow Lectureship





About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear on Addressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen