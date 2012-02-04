Chancellor Tom Case
UAA is one of the largest and most important institutions in Anchorage, but what is it really for? To help train kids for jobs, like a community college? To produce four-year graduates going toward professions? To advance knowledge like a great university? On the next Hometown Alaska, Chancellor Tom Case joins host Charles Wohlforth, to talk about UAA, what it is, where it’s going, and how. And your questions.
- Fairbanks News-Miner article on the Fischer Report
- The Fischer Report
- The MacTaggart Report
- What Do I Know? blog on Case and UA leadership by a former professor
PARTICIPATE:
- Call 550-8433 (Anchorage) or 1-888-353-5752 (statewide) during the live broadcast (2:00 – 3:00pm)
- Send e-mail to hometown@alaskapublic.orgbefore, during or after the live broadcast (e-mails may be read on air)
- Post your comment or question below (comments may be read on air)
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS: UAA Chancellor Tom Case
SUBSCRIBE: Get Hometown, Alaska updates automatically — via e-mail, RSS or podcasts