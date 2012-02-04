UAA is one of the largest and most important institutions in Anchorage, but what is it really for? To help train kids for jobs, like a community college? To produce four-year graduates going toward professions? To advance knowledge like a great university? On the next Hometown Alaska, Chancellor Tom Case joins host Charles Wohlforth, to talk about UAA, what it is, where it’s going, and how. And your questions.

HOST: Charles Wohlforth

GUESTS: UAA Chancellor Tom Case

