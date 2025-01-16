Tim Ellis
-
Starting next week, soldiers from Fort Wainwright and Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson will travel the Richardson Highway to the Donnelly Training Area near Fort Greely.
-
NORAD dispatched four F-16 fighters, an air tanker and an electronic surveillance plane to intercept the aircraft.
-
More than 1,000 Ukrainians have come to Alaska since Russia's 2022 invasion. Almost all have settled in, but they worry that President-elect Trump will deport them.
-
The Alaska Air National Guard's 168th Wing at Eielson Air Force Base will be getting four additional air refueling tankers in the near future.
-
Troopers say Fairbanks man Daniel Dowhitt, 30, and Atlanta, Ga. resident Aditi Subramanian, 27, died at the scene Sunday.
-
The $180 million full redevelopment of the 53-year-old Alaska Highway site is set to open in 2031.
-
Troopers say Temitayo Iyanu Kalejaiye, 43, died at the scene Monday after his sedan turned in front of the truck on the Richardson Highway.
-
The four Russian aircraft intercepted Monday are at least the fifth such group detected off Alaska this month.
-
The flurry of Russian forays into the Alaska zone began Wednesday when NORAD tracked and detected, then dispatched jet fighters to intercept two Russian Tu-142s.
-
The pilot, 58-year-old Cary Foster, was very familiar with the area where the crash occurred, investigators say.