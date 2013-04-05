The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.



BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: February 7, 2013 at the Snow Goose in Anchorage

MODERATOR: Mike Doogan, 2013 UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism

PANELISTS:





Jill Burke , Alaska Dispatch

, Alaska Dispatch Kyle Hopkins , Anchorage Daily News

, Anchorage Daily News Elizabeth Arnold , NPR; UAA JPC professor

, NPR; UAA JPC professor Steve MacDonald , KTUU Channel 2

, KTUU Channel 2 Pearl Grace Rasmussen, UAA Journalism student

HOST: UAA School of Journalism and Public Communication



About

Addressing Alaskans features local lectures and forums recorded at public events taking place in Southcentral, Alaska. A variety of local organizations host speakers addressing topics that matter to Alaskans. To let us know about an upcoming community event that you would like to hear onAddressing Alaskans, please Contact Us with details.

SUBSCRIBE: Get Addressing Alaskans updates automatically via e-mail, RSS orpodcasts.

ADDRESSING ALASKANS ARCHIVE

Listen Now