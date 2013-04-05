Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century

Alaska Public Media | By Kristin Spack
Published April 5, 2013 at 4:30 PM AKDT

The media landscape has dramatically changed in the last decade alone. How have Alaska's journalists adapted to these changes? And what do they predict for the future of journalism in Alaska? This week on Addressing Alaskans listen to a panel discussion on "Truth and Trust: Alaska's News Media in the 21st Century" with reporters from the Alaska Dispatch, Anchorage Daily News, KTUU Channel 2, National Public Radio and UAA's journalism school.

BROADCAST ON KSKA: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 2:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

REPEAT BROADCAST: Tuesday, April 9, 2013 at 7:00 p.m. (Alaska time)

RECORDED: February 7, 2013 at the Snow Goose in Anchorage

MODERATOR: Mike Doogan, 2013 UAA Atwood Chair of Journalism

PANELISTS:


  • Jill Burke, Alaska Dispatch

  • Kyle Hopkins, Anchorage Daily News

  • Elizabeth Arnold, NPR; UAA JPC professor

  • Steve MacDonald, KTUU Channel 2

  • Pearl Grace Rasmussen, UAA Journalism student

HOST:  UAA School of Journalism and Public Communication

