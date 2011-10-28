Mat-Su Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss
As a third-generation Alaskan farmer, Larry DeVilbiss, has an interesting success story. Now he is also the mayor of the Mat-Su Borough, facing issues of transportation, growth, and a brand new ferry that was built without a landing for passengers on the Anchorage side. Charles Wohlforth hosts Mayor Larry DeVilbiss, to learn how he sees Mat-Su’s future, and to answer your questions.
- Mayor DeVilbiss
- Wolverine Farm blog
- Anchorage Daily News: Rapid Mat-Su growth shown in the census (17 March 2011)
- Anchorage Daily News: Mat-Su Ferry Susitna(1 Sept 2011)
- Frontiersman: Knik Arm Crossing board meeting in Wasilla (22 Oct 2011)
- YouTube: Goose Creek Correction Center - Alaska's First New Prison in 20 Years
HOST: Charles Wohlforth
GUESTS: Mat-Su Borough Mayor Larry DeVilbiss
LIVE broadcast: Wednesday, November 2, 2011. 2:00 – 3:00 pm (Alaska time)
REPEAT BROADCAST: Wednesday, November 2, 2011. 7:00 – 8:00 pm (Alaska time)
