Alaska news

  • Schaeffer Cox speaking prior to conviction in 2012. (FreeSchaefferCox.com photo)
    Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017
    Lori Townsend
    Federal Appeals court throws out one convictions of former Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox; Health Care Authority could save state government millions of dollars; Alaska Soldiers to deploy to Afghanistan; Investigators drop inquiry dropped in Zinke calls to Alaska Senators; Sitka Coast Guard members deploy to Texas; St Paul ramps up reindeer program to improve food security; Mat Su fish meeting causes tension for Cook Inlet commercial and sport fishing; The second lives of eagles;
  • Alaska News Nightly
    Alaska News Nightly: Friday, Nov. 27, 2015
    Pat Yack
    DEC asks Feds to split Fairbanks and North Pole; new anti-theft program launched; Western Kentucky wins women's Great Alaska Shootout; crash survivor shares recovery journey; Tulsequah cleanup won’t restart water-treatment plant; Preview of new Alaska Native exhibits at SLAM; AK: Sitka's caretaker protects the rights of the dead; 49 Voices: Ronald Spatz of Anchorage
  • Individual components of the final ocean acidification risk index for each census area showing the communities with the highest risk are in the Southeast and Southwest of the state. (Credit: NOAA)
    Talk of Alaska
    Ocean Acidification And How It Affects Alaska's Fisheries
    Steve Heimel
    Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters. What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean? The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 2/17 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
  • Pyramid Peak in snow last winter, seen from the Unalaska Valley side of the trail. (Lauren Rosenthal/KUCB)
    News
    Unalaska Police: Missing Hiker's Body Found In Pyramid Valley
    Unalaska police have confirmed that a person found dead in Pyramid Valley on Monday is 33-year-old Jessica Acker. She went missing while on a hike in the area on Sunday.
  • News
    As Alaska Warms, Climate Change An Awkward Subject For Lawmakers
    When it comes to climate change, Alaska is seen as a bellwether. Temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees over the past 50 years, double the national average. But even though Alaska figures in discussion of climate change nationally, it’s rarely a major topic of conversation in Juneau.Download Audio
  • Math teacher Piper Jones listens to her students before distributing a quiz.
    News
    Middle school teachers think planning time cuts are hurting students
    Anne Hillman
    There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
  • (Courtesty Little Green Apple Facebook)
    News
    Little Green Apple Ends Haines Junction's Long Grocery Commute
    Emily Files
    For three years, the 500-person town of Haines Junction had no grocery store. Residents had to drive two hours to Whitehorse to shop for food. But in December, two locals broke the grocery drought.Download Audio
  • News
    Yukon Quest Trail Puts Dog Sled Designs To The Test
    Emily Schwing
    On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
  • News
    U.S. Senators Try Again to Kill Vessel Discharge Regs
    Liz Ruskin
    Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
  • Glory Hole staffer Mindy Lee serves the first meal at the shelter’s headquarters since the building shut down for repairs two months ago. (Photo by Kevin Reagan/KTOO)
    News
    Glory Hole Homeless Shelter Reopens After Repairs
    Kevin Reagan
    The Glory Hole Shelter and Soup Kitchen reopened its doors Wednesday morning after plumbing repairs closed down its headquarters for the last two months.Download Audio
