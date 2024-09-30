Alaska news

-
Federal Appeals court throws out one convictions of former Fairbanks militia leader Schaeffer Cox; Health Care Authority could save state government millions of dollars; Alaska Soldiers to deploy to Afghanistan; Investigators drop inquiry dropped in Zinke calls to Alaska Senators; Sitka Coast Guard members deploy to Texas; St Paul ramps up reindeer program to improve food security; Mat Su fish meeting causes tension for Cook Inlet commercial and sport fishing; The second lives of eagles;
DEC asks Feds to split Fairbanks and North Pole; new anti-theft program launched; Western Kentucky wins women's Great Alaska Shootout; crash survivor shares recovery journey; Tulsequah cleanup won’t restart water-treatment plant; Preview of new Alaska Native exhibits at SLAM; AK: Sitka's caretaker protects the rights of the dead; 49 Voices: Ronald Spatz of Anchorage
Shellfish are particularly vulnerable to ocean acidification, and colder waters are becoming more acidic than warm waters. What does this mean for Alaska and its fisheries – especially crabs and oysters? Or for the food chain that feeds other species in the ocean? The answers are beginning to come in from the scientific world, and we’ll learn more about ocean acidification on the next Talk of Alaska.APRN: Tuesday, 2/17 at 10:00 a.m.Download Audio
Unalaska police have confirmed that a person found dead in Pyramid Valley on Monday is 33-year-old Jessica Acker. She went missing while on a hike in the area on Sunday.
When it comes to climate change, Alaska is seen as a bellwether. Temperatures have risen nearly 4 degrees over the past 50 years, double the national average. But even though Alaska figures in discussion of climate change nationally, it’s rarely a major topic of conversation in Juneau.Download Audio
There's tension in Anchorage's middle schools because some teachers feel they're being treated unfairly. Elective teachers have less planning time, and they say it impacts their relationships with the students. Download Audio
For three years, the 500-person town of Haines Junction had no grocery store. Residents had to drive two hours to Whitehorse to shop for food. But in December, two locals broke the grocery drought.Download Audio
On the Yukon Quest Trail, there are a few things mushers have to be especially picky about including a sturdy sled. Jumble ice near McCabe Creek, half way to Pelly Crossing is testing sled engineering this year.Download Audio
Alaska fishermen have three years before the EPA is supposed to begin regulating deck wash, bilge water and other liquids discharged from small vessels. U.S. Sen. Lisa Murkowski this week introduced a bill to permanently block the regulation for commercial vessels under 79 feet. Senate co-sponsors include Alaska’s Dan Sullivan, and California Democrat Barbara Boxer.Download Audio
The Glory Hole Shelter and Soup Kitchen reopened its doors Wednesday morning after plumbing repairs closed down its headquarters for the last two months.Download Audio