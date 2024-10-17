Anne Hillman

Anne has done many things at Alaska Public Media over the past decade from covering Anchorage Assembly to hosting community conversations inside correctional facilities across the state.

After years of covering mental health and social justice issues, she’s back in school full-time for social work. At Alaska Public Media these days, you can hear her as one of the hosts of Hometown, Alaska or see her at the community wellness events she’s facilitating in communities around the state.

Reach Anne at ahillman@alaskapublic.org.

