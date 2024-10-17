Anne HillmanHealthy Communities Editor
Anne has done many things at Alaska Public Media over the past decade from covering Anchorage Assembly to hosting community conversations inside correctional facilities across the state.
After years of covering mental health and social justice issues, she’s back in school full-time for social work. At Alaska Public Media these days, you can hear her as one of the hosts of Hometown, Alaska or see her at the community wellness events she’s facilitating in communities around the state.
Reach Anne at ahillman@alaskapublic.org.
Lena Foss, or Maamcuk, spoke to Akiak seventh grader Nadine Ayagalria about the ups and downs of her journey.
A new project asks residents to share how they see the city by filling out a blank map with personal points of interest.
Many people and experiences shape if and when we decide to drink, and talking about those influences can be hard.
February is the Anchorage Vegan Chef Challenge where restaurants around the city highlight vegan options on their menus.
On this Talk of Alaska, we discuss how organizations and individuals can best support people as they reenter the community.
Temperatures are dropping quickly and hundreds of Anchorage residents are currently living unsheltered in camps and on the street across the city. What’s the plan to keep them safe this winter and beyond? Join host Anne Hillman as she speaks with three city leaders who are working on this problem.
Kake, Alaska is currently populated by about 500 people but it’s the hometown of many more. This week on Hometown, Alaska we take a trip on a seal hunting vessel and into a kitchen as we explore the community through interviews about its past and present with the hosts of the podcast "A Piece of Kake."
Known for her witty observations on NPR’s Wait Wait Don’t Tell Me and her really large family of pets, Paula Poundstone will be performing in Anchorage later this month.The author, podcaster and expert dog-waste-remover joins host Anne Hillman to discuss her comedy, her home life, and more.
Nearly 61 thousand households in Anchorage have pets. That works out to about 105 thousand dogs and 88 thousand cats. That’s a lot of animals — and a lot of animal waste. And pet ownership doesn’t just impact the people who live with the creatures. Caring for pets is both challenging and rewarding for veterinarians and their staff, too. This week on Hometown, Alaska, we’re talking to veterinarians about their mental health and pet care basics as well as taking a trip to the dog park to see how your actions affect everyone downstream.
Think about your community. Do you feel safe there? Do you have access to clean water or to adequate housing? How connected are you to your neighbors? To the land? All these things are elements of a healthy community. On this Talk of Alaska we discuss what’s happening around the state to build healthy communities where everyone thrives.