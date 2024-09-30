-
KSKA: Friday, February 24 at 2:45pm. Pre-Moth Radio Hour, This American Life and even Alaska's own Arctic Entries, author Studs Terkel took tape recorder in hand to interview real people doing real jobs across the country and then published a book about the people he met. Later, renowned composer Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin) collaborated with several other composers and song writers (James Taylor, Craig Carnelia, etc.) to bring that book to the stage in the form of the musical Working which is being presented by the University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance. In their last weekend (Feb 24-26), Director Nova Cunningham and two of the actors from the show, Jacob Marforth and Jordan Crenshaw drop by Stage Talk this week to give us some background on all of these remarkable people.LISTEN NOW
KSKA: Friday, August 19 at 2:45p.m. Lot's coming up this year over at the University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Dance so Assistant Professors Dr. Brian Cook and Ty Hewitt drop by Stage Talk to tell us all about it. The university produces a full slate of theatre, dance and student produced shows throughout the year.LISTEN NOW
The Greek mythological tale of lost love and a journey to the underworld takes a new turn in Sarah Ruhl's play, Eurydice currently performing at the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance. Join director Ty Hewitt along with actors Kimberly Allely and Angela Colavecchio this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Eurydice performs this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Friday through Sunday.KSKA: Friday, March 4 at 2:45pmDOWNLOAD AUDIO
The University of Alaska Anchorage student-run theatre company, Wolfpack Theatre Club is presenting the exciting two-man play, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff this January 29-31 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA. Both actors come by Stage Talk this week to talk about both the play as well as their exciting club. Join Josh Evans and Isaac Kumpula as they drop by the studio. KSKA: Friday, January 29 at 2:45pm LISTEN NOW
Quick — how many U.S. presidents can you name? Brian Cook, director of UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's current production of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents can name them all. Join Brian along with two of the actors from the show, Alexandra McCall and Taran Haynes this week on Stage Talk. 44 Plays for 44 Presidents is running in the UAA Fine Arts Building through October 11th.KSKA: Friday, Oct. 9 at 2:45 p.m.Listen Now:
With long-time faculty members Tom Skore and David Edgcombe retired, UAA's Department of Theatre and Dance has brought on three new professors. Join Chair Dan Anteau as he introduces the new faces of the department to Anchorage.KSKA: Friday, August 28 at 2:45pmListen Now:
The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Danceis presenting a season that pays homage to Shakespeare but it's all (or mostly) a facade. Literally. Tune into Stage Talk this week to join guests Daniel Carlgren, David Edgecombe and Chris Evans as they reveal their upcoming line-up that include zombies, a world gone crazy and cross-dressing lovers. You can "try to remember" but you'll still have some Doubt.KSKA: Friday, August 15, at 2:45 p.m.Listen now:
There's more than what just meets the eye in this week's Stage Talk as Scenic Designer Daniel Carlgren and Costume Designer Colleen Metzger from the University of Alaska Anchorage's Department of Theatre and Dancestop by to talk about creating the evocative world of Tennessee Williams' powerful drama, The Night of the Iguana opening February 14th and running through March 2nd.KSKA: Friday 2/7 at 2:45pmListen Now
What do a river, an iguana and a butterfly have in common? Tune in to Stage Talk to hear Tom Skore, Jessica Jacob and Katherine Kramer talk about UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's exciting 2013 - 14 season.Listen NowKSKA: Friday, 8/30 at 2:45pm
"Sense" and "Sensibility" otherwise known as Taylor Campbell (Marianne) and Andrea Staats-Rober (Elinor) join Stage Talk this week to discuss UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's upcoming production of the classic Jane Austin novel Sense and Sensibility as adapted for the stage by acclaimed playwright Jon Jory. Sense and Sensibility opens on the UAA Main Stage on February 22nd and runs through March 10th.KSKA: Friday 2/15 at 2:45pm