UAA's season is a facade

The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Danceis presenting a season that pays homage to Shakespeare but it's all (or mostly) a facade. Literally. Tune into Stage Talk this week to join guests Daniel Carlgren, David Edgecombe and Chris Evans as they reveal their upcoming line-up that include zombies, a world gone crazy and cross-dressing lovers. You can "try to remember" but you'll still have some Doubt.

Jean Paal , theater critic

theater critic Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 15, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

