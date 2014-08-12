Alaska Public Media © 2024. All rights reserved.
UAA's season is a facade

Alaska Public Media | By Steven Hunt
Published August 12, 2014 at 11:00 AM AKDT

The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Danceis presenting a season that pays homage to Shakespeare but it's all (or mostly) a facade. Literally. Tune into Stage Talk this week to join guests Daniel Carlgren, David Edgecombe and Chris Evans as they reveal their upcoming line-up that include zombies, a world gone crazy and cross-dressing lovers. You can "try to remember" but you'll still have some Doubt.

HOSTS:

GUESTS: 

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 15, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.

