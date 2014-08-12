UAA's season is a facade
The University of Alaska Anchorage Department of Theatre and Danceis presenting a season that pays homage to Shakespeare but it's all (or mostly) a facade. Literally. Tune into Stage Talk this week to join guests Daniel Carlgren, David Edgecombe and Chris Evans as they reveal their upcoming line-up that include zombies, a world gone crazy and cross-dressing lovers. You can "try to remember" but you'll still have some Doubt.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Daniel Carlgren, Scenic Designer and Technical Director, UAA's Dept. of Theatre and Dance
- Dr. David Edgecombe, Director, UAA's Dept of Theatre and Dance
- Chris Evans, Actor and Scenic Designer, UAA's Dept. of Theatre and Dance
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 15, 2014 at 2:45 p.m.
