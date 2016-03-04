The Greek mythological tale of lost love and a journey to the underworld takes a new turn in Sarah Ruhl's play, Eurydice currently performing at the University of Alaska Department of Theatre and Dance. Join director Ty Hewitt along with actors Kimberly Allely and Angela Colavecchio this week on Stage Talk to hear all about it. Eurydice performs this weekend at the UAA Fine Arts Building Friday through Sunday.

Ty Hewitt: Director, UAA's Eurydice

Director, UAA's Kimberly Allely : "Eurydice", UAA's Eurydice

: "Eurydice", UAA's Angela Colavecchio: "Loud Stone", UAA's Eurydice

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, March 4, at 2:45 p.m.

