UAA Department of Theatre and Dance season
What do a river, an iguana and a butterfly have in common? Tune in to Stage Talk to hear Tom Skore, Jessica Jacob and Katherine Kramer talk about UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's exciting 2013-14 season.
HOSTS:
- Jean Paal, theater critic
- Steve Hunt, theater critic, director, playwright
GUESTS:
- Tom Skore, Chair and Director, UAA Department of Theatre and Dance
- Jessica Jacob, Instructor and Director, UAA Department of Theatre and Dance
- Katherine Kramer, Instructor and Choreographer, UAA Department of Theatre and Dance
ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday August 30, 2013 at 2:45 p.m.
