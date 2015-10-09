Quick — how many U.S. presidents can you name? Brian Cook, director of UAA Department of Theatre and Dance's current production of 44 Plays for 44 Presidents can name them all. Join Brian along with two of the actors from the show, Alexandra McCall and Taran Haynes this week on Stage Talk. 44 Plays for 44 Presidents is running in the UAA Fine Arts Building through Oct. 11th.

Brian Cook: director, UAA's 44 Plays for 44 Presidents

director, UAA's Alexander McCall: actor, UAA's 44 Plays for 44 Presidents

actor, UAA's Taran Haynes: actor/assistant director, UAA's 44 Plays for 44 Presidents

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, Oct. 9, at 2:45 p.m.

