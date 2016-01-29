The University of Alaska Anchorage student-run theatre company, Wolfpack Theatre Club is presenting the exciting two-man play, A Steady Rain by Keith Huff this January 29-31 in the Harper Studio Theatre in the Fine Arts Building on the campus of UAA. Both actors come by Stage Talk this week to talk about both the play as well as their exciting club. Join Josh Evans and Isaac Kumpula as they drop by the studio.

Josh Evans: "Joey", A Steady Rain

"Joey", Isaac Kumpula: "Denny", A Steady Rain

ORIGINAL BROADCAST: Friday, January 29, at 2:45 p.m.

