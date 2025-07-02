Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Molly of Denali

Smoky Solutions/Tooey’s Egg-Sighting Adventure

Season 4 Episode 13 | 25m 41s

When wildfires pop up in the Interior of Alaska, Molly and Vera set out to teach the tourists in Qyah about wildfire prevention. But keeping it local doesn't seem like enough! Can the girls find a way to spread their message?/Molly is so excited to go seagull egg hunting with Tooey and even learns the responsible way to harvest them! But they find far less seagulls and almost no eggs.

Aired: 07/20/25 | Expires: 09/11/25
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./Molly and Oscar recreate salmon strips.
Episode: S4 E11 | 25:41
Special Salmon/Love Your Locks
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Episode: S4 E14 | 25:41
No T For Me/Catch My Drift
Tooey is upset a teacher gives him a nickname/Molly and Walter are on a boat when their engine fails
Episode: S4 E17 | 25:41
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41