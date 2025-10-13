Feeling Sheepish/Chasing the Wind

When Molly arrives in Shiprock, home of the Diné people, she's excited to gift beaver mittens to her new friend, Kevin. But, when she is hit with the desert heat, she worries they may not be a good gift. Can she salvage this gift-giving snafu? / Grandpa Nat’s new drone gets swept away by a dust devil when showing Molly an ancient Diné volcano in Shiprock, New Mexico.