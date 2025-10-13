Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Molly of Denali

Feeling Sheepish/Chasing the Wind

Season 5 Episode 4 | 25m 41s

When Molly arrives in Shiprock, home of the Diné people, she's excited to gift beaver mittens to her new friend, Kevin. But, when she is hit with the desert heat, she worries they may not be a good gift. Can she salvage this gift-giving snafu? / Grandpa Nat’s new drone gets swept away by a dust devil when showing Molly an ancient Diné volcano in Shiprock, New Mexico.

Aired: 11/02/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Molly of Denali Podcasts
  • The Big Gathering
  • Awesome Info Kids
  • Molly of Denali Season 8
  • Molly of Denali Season 5
  • Molly of Denali Season 4
  • Molly of Denali Season 3
  • Molly of Denali Season 2
  • Molly of Denali Season 1
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Newt In My Boot/ Old Man of the Lake
Molly finds a newt in her boot!/ Molly must return a rock she took.
Episode: S5 E3 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
There Is Pele
Molly learns how to make ho’okupu (offerings) in hopes that a volcano will stop erupting!
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Big Gust to a River Rush
Molly is excited to see her first volcano, but it doesn't look at all like she expected.
Episode: S5 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly of Idaho/ Cinder Cones and Broken Drones
Can Molly traverse through a lava tube in time?/Molly and Stormee encounter a rattlesnake!
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Halloween Party Panic/The Spruce Sleuths
Molly helps Jake dress up for Halloween./What's causing trees in Qyah to turn rusty brown?
Episode: S4 E16 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41