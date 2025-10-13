Molly of Idaho/ Cinder Cones and Broken Drones

While visiting the Shoshone-Bannock Tribes, Grandpa Nat leaves behind a microphone that he needs to do an interview for his documentary. Using lessons from the Indian Relay Race--and a maze of lava tubes--can Molly and Stormee get Grandpa his mic? / After hearing the Shoshone-Bannock story about Doe'gwo'ah, the Big Snake responsible for creating the Craters of the Moon lava fields, Molly and her n