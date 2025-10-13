Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Molly of Denali

Newt In My Boot/ Old Man of the Lake

Season 5 Episode 3 | 25m 41s

Molly finds a newt in her boot while exploring Wizard Island! Her friends from the Klamath Tribe teach her the importance of returning the newt to its natural habitat./Molly takes a rock from Crater Lake, but learns that it’s against Klamath traditions to do so after hearing an old, spooky tale about the “Old Man of the Lake.”

Aired: 11/02/25
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
There Is Pele
Molly learns how to make ho’okupu (offerings) in hopes that a volcano will stop erupting!
Episode: S5 E5 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Big Gust to a River Rush
Molly is excited to see her first volcano, but it doesn't look at all like she expected.
Episode: S5 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Feeling Sheepish/Chasing the Wind
Molly finds a new gift for her host in Shiprock. /A dust devil sweeps away Grandpa Nat's drone!
Episode: S5 E4 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly of Idaho/ Cinder Cones and Broken Drones
Can Molly traverse through a lava tube in time?/Molly and Stormee encounter a rattlesnake!
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Halloween Party Panic/The Spruce Sleuths
Molly helps Jake dress up for Halloween./What's causing trees in Qyah to turn rusty brown?
Episode: S4 E16 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41