Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Molly of Denali

Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)

Season 1 Episode 18 | 25m 41s

When Auntie Midge informs Molly that her Mom was once an accomplished ice sculptor, Molly decides to organize an ice-sculpting competition in Qyah. / Molly’s excitement about attending her first totem pole raising in Sitka quickly turns to panic when she and Randall accidentally lose an important piece of the totem pole—one of the abalone shell eyes on a raven.

Aired: 07/22/25
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Molly of Denali Podcasts
  • The Big Gathering
  • Awesome Info Kids
  • Molly of Denali Season 8
  • Molly of Denali Season 4
  • Molly of Denali Season 3
  • Molly of Denali Season 2
  • Molly of Denali Season 1
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Qyah Counts/You've Gotta Have a Good Mind
The Qyah residents vote on a gift to give to their visiting congresswoman!/Molly's uncle is in town!
Episode: S4 E19 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
The Off-Trail Tale/Star Eyes
Molly and Tooey get lost in the wilderness./Molly uses the constellation Nek’eltaeni for navigation.
Episode: S4 E12 | 25:41
Watch 25:26
Molly of Denali
Truth, Trust, and Harvest/Thanks-For-Giving
Can the kids learn to work together?/Molly and friends learn about the history of Thanksgiving.
Episode: S4 E7 | 25:26