Halloween Party Panic/The Spruce Sleuths

Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./Molly and Oscar recreate salmon strips.
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Tooey is upset a teacher gives him a nickname/Molly and Walter are on a boat when their engine fails
How can Molly and Vera teach more tourists about wildfire prevention?/Molly and Tooey hunt for eggs!