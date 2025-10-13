Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Molly of Denali

Big Gust to a River Rush

Season 5 Episode 1 | 25m 41s

Grandpa Nat, Molly, and friends are whisked across Rutan Hill, New Jersey in a hot air balloon! With Grandpa Nat due to give an important talk, the fastest way to get back in time is by using a traditional Lenape dugout canoe! Will they make it?

Aired: 11/02/25
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly of Idaho/ Cinder Cones and Broken Drones
Can Molly traverse through a lava tube in time to make a special delivery to Grandpa Nat? / While lo
Episode: S5 E2 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Halloween Party Panic/The Spruce Sleuths
Molly helps Jake dress up for Halloween./What's causing trees in Qyah to turn rusty brown?
Episode: S4 E16 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Smoky Solutions/Tooey’s Egg-Sighting Adventure
How can Molly and Vera teach more tourists about wildfire prevention?/Molly and Tooey hunt for eggs!
Episode: S4 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke
Molly uses Indigenous knowledge to spot a storm./Molly and Oscar recreate salmon strips.
Episode: S4 E11 | 25:41