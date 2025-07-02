Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Molly of Denali

Reading the Sky/Salmon in the Smoke

Season 4 Episode 11 | 25m 41s

Uncle Cliff shows Molly how to predict the weather just by looking at the sky. To thank him, Molly decides to pick morel mushrooms and wild onions - his favorite. But, while she's out, Molly sees things in the sky that signal an oncoming storm!/The village of Qyah is having a potlatch welcoming the salmon back upriver. A salmon strip competition is part of the fun, but Molly and Oscar have a fish

Aired: 07/20/25 | Expires: 09/12/25
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Grandpa's Drum/Have Canoe, Will Paddle (ASL)
Molly seeks Grandpa's lost drum. / Molly, Tooey and Trini start a canoe team.
Episode: S1 E1 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Spring Carnival/Tooey's Hole-i-day Sweater (ASL)
Aunt Midge hurts her hip. / Luka takes a bite out of Tooey's sweater.
Episode: S1 E31 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Ice Sculpture/Tale of a Totem (ASL)
Molly holds an ice-sculpting competition. / Molly's first totem pole raising.
Episode: S1 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Molly's Valentine’s Day Disaster/Porcupine Slippers (ASL)
Molly and Trini make Valentine's gifts. / Molly makes Mom's birthday gift.
Episode: S1 E26 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
By Sled or Snowshoe/The Shortest Birthday (ASL)
Grandpa Nat and Nina watch a volcano erupt. / It’s winter solstice and Trini’s birthday.
Episode: S1 E38 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Fiddle of Nowhere/Splash of Mink (ASL)
Oscar wants to play in the fiddle festival. / A mink makes Molly and Trini stinky!
Episode: S1 E13 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Special Salmon/Love Your Locks
Molly teaches tourists d how to fish responsibly./Molly helps Randall hide his long hair.
Episode: S4 E14 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
No T For Me/Catch My Drift
Tooey is upset a teacher gives him a nickname/Molly and Walter are on a boat when their engine fails
Episode: S4 E17 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Mother's Day Mission/Dléit Yéil
Molly races to get home in time for a Mother's Day surprise!/Trini has spotted a talking white bird.
Episode: S4 E18 | 25:41
Watch 25:41
Molly of Denali
Light Up the Night/Tracked and Found
Trini works to master a special ice-skating move./Tooey and his brothers search for their dad.
Episode: S4 E9 | 25:41