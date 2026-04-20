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Every Little Bit

Kim and Adam Hays, The Fireweed Foundation | Every Little Bit

Season 1 Episode 13 | 2m 23s

In October 2025 Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, displacing hundreds of people who were transported to Anchorage and other cities. Kim and Adam Hays saw people in need and rushed to help. Ultimately they started a non-profit organization that distributes clothing and outerwear to people affected by disasters.

Aired: 04/19/26
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