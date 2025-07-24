Brittani Clancey, Fashion Pact | Every Little Bit

Brittani Clancey started the secondhand shop FashionPact as a way to combine her love of thrifting with a way to support the community. Donated items are tied to over 100 nonprofits in Anchorage that their sales support, and customers can choose which nonprofits to help with each purchase. 30 percent of each sale goes to charity and FashionPact has donated over $375,000 to local nonprofits.