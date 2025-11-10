Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Every Little Bit

Derrick Moore, Hardaway Learning | Every Little Bit

Season 1 Episode 7 | 2m 20s

Derrick Moore grew up in Anchorage and was a promising student and athlete before addiction turned his life upside down. He spent time in prison and eventually realized that he had the power to change his path. These days, he helps inspire people looking for change or direction with his active presence on social media and through his public speaking.

Aired: 11/09/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:52
Every Little Bit
Larry Monsma, Team Orange | Every Little Bit
Larry Monsma and his team of volunteers help remove thousands of pounds of trash from Anchorage.
Episode: S1 E6 | 2:52
Watch 2:10
Every Little Bit
Jimmy Riordan, Alaska Bookmobile | Every Little Bit
The Alaska Bookmobile provides a free library and mobile venue to community events around Anchorage.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:10
Watch 2:19
Every Little Bit
Adrian Barniak, Friday Night Bikes | Every Little Bit
Adrian Barniak is the founder of Friday Night Bikes, 3 springtime community rides in Anchorage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19
Watch 2:15
Every Little Bit
Brittani Clancey, Fashion Pact | Every Little Bit
Brittani Clancey’s secondhand shop combines her love of thrifting with supporting the community.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:15
Watch 2:19
Every Little Bit
Reverend Michael Burke, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church | Every Little Bit
Michael Burke is the pastor of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church and welcomes all to his congregation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:19
Watch 2:06
Every Little Bit
Emily Brubaker, National Civics Bee Winner | Every Little Bit
Emily Brubaker won the first National Civics Bee in 2024 and is an advocate in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:06