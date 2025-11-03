Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Every Little Bit

Larry Monsma, Team Orange | Every Little Bit

Season 1 Episode 6 | 2m 52s

Larry Monsma loves the outdoors, especially fishing and recreating on and in Alaska’s waterways. He grew up respecting the wilderness and believes in leaving it better than you found it. That’s why he and other volunteers called Team Orange head out on Anchorage’s lakes and streams to remove litter – everything from a massive propane tank and bicycles to an unusual amount of right foot shoes.

Aired: 11/02/25
Latest Episodes
Watch 2:10
Every Little Bit
Jimmy Riordan, Alaska Bookmobile | Every Little Bit
The Alaska Bookmobile provides a free library and mobile venue to community events around Anchorage.
Episode: S1 E5 | 2:10
Watch 2:19
Every Little Bit
Adrian Barniak, Friday Night Bikes | Every Little Bit
Adrian Barniak is the founder of Friday Night Bikes, 3 springtime community rides in Anchorage.
Episode: S1 E4 | 2:19
Watch 2:15
Every Little Bit
Brittani Clancey, Fashion Pact | Every Little Bit
Brittani Clancey’s secondhand shop combines her love of thrifting with supporting the community.
Episode: S1 E3 | 2:15
Watch 2:19
Every Little Bit
Reverend Michael Burke, Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church | Every Little Bit
Michael Burke is the pastor of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church and welcomes all to his congregation.
Episode: S1 E2 | 2:19
Watch 2:06
Every Little Bit
Emily Brubaker, National Civics Bee Winner | Every Little Bit
Emily Brubaker won the first National Civics Bee in 2024 and is an advocate in Washington, D.C.
Episode: S1 E1 | 2:06