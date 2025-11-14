Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Every Little Bit

Saleh Soddy, Youth Advocate | Every Little Bit

Season 1 Episode 10 | 2m 15s

Saleh Soddy of Anchorage has been involved with the local nonprofit Keys to Life since he was nine years old. Born in Libya, his family is from North Sudan and he came to Alaska from Egypt. Now a teenager, Soddy helps organize events that provide guidance and encouragement to youth and aims to destigmatize mental health discussions among young men.

Aired: 11/30/25
