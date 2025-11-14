Katy Arvidson, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA | Every Little Bit

Latest Episodes
Derrick Moore has been using his recovery to help teens and youth navigate coming into adulthood.
Larry Monsma and his team of volunteers help remove thousands of pounds of trash from Anchorage.
The Alaska Bookmobile provides a free library and mobile venue to community events around Anchorage.
Adrian Barniak is the founder of Friday Night Bikes, 3 springtime community rides in Anchorage.
Brittani Clancey’s secondhand shop combines her love of thrifting with supporting the community.
Michael Burke is the pastor of Saint Mary’s Episcopal Church and welcomes all to his congregation.
Emily Brubaker won the first National Civics Bee in 2024 and is an advocate in Washington, D.C.