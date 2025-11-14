Alaska Public Media © 2025. All rights reserved.
Every Little Bit

Katy Arvidson, Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA | Every Little Bit

Season 1 Episode 8 | 2m 20s

Katy Arvidson of Eagle River was diagnosed with a degenerative disease as a child and became reliant on a wheelchair as an adult. After experiencing her own depression, she now uses her title of Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA to advocate for the mental health of people with disabilities.

Aired: 11/13/25
