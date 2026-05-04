Jovell Rennie, photographer | Every Little Bit

Latest Episodes
Jocelyn Ciarlone is the volunteer coordinator for Mutual Aid Network of Anchorage.
After Typhoon Halong devastated Western Alaska, Kim and Adam Hays started a non-profit organization
J.R. Patee of volunteers with the Nordic Ski Association of Anchorage’s youth ski jumpers.
Raissa D’Antonio leads a non-profit delivering emergency food aid to those in need.
Saleh Soddy helps organize events that educate and uplift youth while juggling life in high school.
Debbie Sis is a volunteer for the Listening Post, a group that provides non-judgmental listeners.
Katy Arvidson uses her title as Ms. Wheelchair Alaska USA to provide mental health advocacy.
Derrick Moore has been using his recovery to help teens and youth navigate coming into adulthood.
Larry Monsma and his team of volunteers help remove thousands of pounds of trash from Anchorage.
The Alaska Bookmobile provides a free library and mobile venue to community events around Anchorage.