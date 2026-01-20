Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

This winter's extreme weather | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 20, 2026 at 11:39 AM AKST
Alaska has always had periods of dramatic weather, but recent bouts of long periods of deep cold and swings from subzero temperatures one week to rain the next are difficult and tedious to contend with. How are weather experts and city leaders working to understand and meet the unpredictable weird weather test of the future? We learn about planning for weather chaos and disasters today on Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Brian Brettschneider - Senior Climate Scientist, National Weather Service Alaska Region
  • Becky Windt Pearson - Municipal Manager, Municipality of Anchorage
  • Robert Barr - Deputy City Manager, City & Borough of Juneau

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
