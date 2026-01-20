Alaska has always had periods of dramatic weather, but recent bouts of long periods of deep cold and swings from subzero temperatures one week to rain the next are difficult and tedious to contend with. How are weather experts and city leaders working to understand and meet the unpredictable weird weather test of the future? We learn about planning for weather chaos and disasters today on Talk of Alaska.

This winter's extreme weather | Talk of Alaska How are weather experts and city leaders working to understand and meet the unpredictable weird weather test of the future? Listen • 54:13

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Brian Brettschneider - Senior Climate Scientist, National Weather Service Alaska Region

Senior Climate Scientist, National Weather Service Alaska Region Becky Windt Pearson - Municipal Manager, Municipality of Anchorage

- Municipal Manager, Municipality of Anchorage Robert Barr - Deputy City Manager, City & Borough of Juneau

