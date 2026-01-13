A plan for a more affordable and efficient electric system is at the heart of an effort to build a grid that meets the future needs for Alaskans. Nearly 75% of Alaska’s residents live along the 700 mile railbelt system from Homer to Fairbanks. The utilities, consumer groups and energy experts are all in the mix to solicit ideas to make the power grid more efficient and resilient. What do you need to know about how you can weigh in? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Building an integrated railbelt | Talk of Alaska The utilities, consumer groups and energy experts are all in the mix to solicit ideas to make the power grid more efficient and resilient. What do you need to know about how you can weigh in? Listen • 54:33

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:



Ed Jenkins - President & CEO, Railbelt Reliability Council

- President & CEO, Railbelt Reliability Council Travis Million - CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association

- CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association Cady Lister - Executive Director, Renewable Energy Project Alaska

RELATED:



PARTICIPATE:

Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.

Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).