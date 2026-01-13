Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Talk_of_Alaska
Talk of Alaska

Building an integrated railbelt | Talk of Alaska

By Lori Townsend
Published January 13, 2026 at 11:51 AM AKST
Ways To Subscribe
an electric utility pole
Sabine Poux
/
KDLL
An electric utility pole on the Kenai Peninsula.

A plan for a more affordable and efficient electric system is at the heart of an effort to build a grid that meets the future needs for Alaskans. Nearly 75% of Alaska’s residents live along the 700 mile railbelt system from Homer to Fairbanks. The utilities, consumer groups and energy experts are all in the mix to solicit ideas to make the power grid more efficient and resilient. What do you need to know about how you can weigh in? We discuss it on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Building an integrated railbelt | Talk of Alaska
The utilities, consumer groups and energy experts are all in the mix to solicit ideas to make the power grid more efficient and resilient. What do you need to know about how you can weigh in?
Talk of Alaska by Alaska Public Media

HOST: Lori Townsend

GUESTS:

  • Ed Jenkins - President & CEO, Railbelt Reliability Council
  • Travis Million - CEO, Golden Valley Electric Association
  • Cady Lister - Executive Director, Renewable Energy Project Alaska

RELATED:

PARTICIPATE:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).

Talk of Alaska
Lori Townsend
Lori Townsend is the news director and senior host for Alaska Public Media. You can send her news tips and program ideas for Talk of Alaska and Alaska Insight at ltownsend@alaskapublic.org or call 907-550-8452.
See stories by Lori Townsend
Latest Episodes