Learning to love the winter | Talk of Alaska

Winter in Alaska can be lots of fun. It can also get long, and deep cold, combined with darkness, can make even the most optimistic among us get a little anxious, a little less productive, and a little cranky. But instead of dreading the long, northern winter, there are lots of ways to embrace it and enjoy snow and even cold. Join us for a discussion and tips on how to love winter on this Talk of Alaska.
HOST: Hannah Flor
GUESTS:
- Maggie Wilkinson - Anchorage resident who loves the outdoors
- Rani Malone - Behavioral Health Care Manager, Alaska Behavioral Health
- Victoria Petersen - Anchorage-based journalist sharing her tips for planning winter gatherings
- Alaska Survival Kit - Alaska Public Media's series bringing you practical advice and real stories from people who've figured out how to make life up here work.
- Alaska Behavioral Health
- Snow/winter-positive movies and shows mentioned on the show:
Call 907-550-8422 (Anchorage) or 1-800-478-8255 (statewide) during the live broadcast.
Send an email to talk@alaskapublic.org (Comments may be read on air).