Winter in Alaska can be lots of fun. It can also get long, and deep cold, combined with darkness, can make even the most optimistic among us get a little anxious, a little less productive, and a little cranky. But instead of dreading the long, northern winter, there are lots of ways to embrace it and enjoy snow and even cold. Join us for a discussion and tips on how to love winter on this Talk of Alaska.

LISTEN:

Learning to love the winter | Talk of Alaska Instead of dreading the long, northern winter, there are lots of ways to embrace it and enjoy snow and even cold.

HOST: Hannah Flor

GUESTS:



Maggie Wilkinson - Anchorage resident who loves the outdoors

- Anchorage resident who loves the outdoors Rani Malone - Behavioral Health Care Manager, Alaska Behavioral Health

- Behavioral Health Care Manager, Alaska Behavioral Health Victoria Petersen - Anchorage-based journalist sharing her tips for planning winter gatherings

