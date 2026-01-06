Alaska Public Media © 2026. All rights reserved.
Talk of Alaska

Learning to love the winter | Talk of Alaska

By Hannah Flor
Published January 6, 2026 at 11:52 AM AKST
Anchorage experienced it's first heavy snowfall of the season on Nov. 6, 2025.

Winter in Alaska can be lots of fun. It can also get long, and deep cold, combined with darkness, can make even the most optimistic among us get a little anxious, a little less productive, and a little cranky. But instead of dreading the long, northern winter, there are lots of ways to embrace it and enjoy snow and even cold. Join us for a discussion and tips on how to love winter on this Talk of Alaska.

HOST: Hannah Flor

GUESTS:

Hannah Flor
Hannah Flor is the Anchorage Communities Reporter at Alaska Public Media. Reach her at <a href="mailto:hflor@alaskapublic.org">hflor@alaskapublic.org</a>.
Latest Episodes